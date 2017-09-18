Miracle Riders hit open road for a good cause

Today riders took off from Sioux City and will travel nearly 5,000 miles in just 12 days along route 66.

A group of seven men is embarking on a journey of a lifetime.

The Children's Miracle Network 'Miracle Riders' are heading out on a five thousand mile journey on historic Route 66.

"I did a lot of the route planning. I mean there's a lot to see there. We had to be kind of picky about what we're going to stop and see and where we're going to take photo ops but, I mean it's historic Route 66," says first-time rider Jon Heie.

The motorcyclists may be getting a taste of American history but, what they're really doing is helping to change the lives of Siouxland children who need it most.

They will be stopping at hospitals along the way to spend time with the children who are undergoing treatments.

"That will have a lot of emotion, obviously, and sick kids and that's what this ride's about is to help UnityPoint Children's Miracle Network with buying some things that will help the nurses and the parents with their sick children, so that was really the big reason why I got involved" says Sheriff Dave Drew, a first time Miracle Rider.

The second annual ride will last 12 days.

Last year the group raised 25 thousand dollars on the ride.

This year they plan to double that.

"We hope to raise $50,000 this year to purchase a vein finder and a cub crib for the NICU," says Heie.

It's a cause near and dear to these seven men's hearts.

The ride is emotional as the men are raising money to impact the lives of children but, it's also symbolic.

"To us it represents the journey that these kids go through. They're in the hospital, they're not with their family, they're not home with their family, and that's why we ride. You know, we want to get them the services and the equipment that they need to get them home with their family because we know how much that means" says lead rider Matt Thompson.

Kick stands up for the kids of UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Children's Miracle Network.



