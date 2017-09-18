Sioux City woman charged after pursuit through two counties - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City woman charged after pursuit through two counties

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) -

A Sioux City woman has been charged after a Sunday night pursuit that started in Cherokee County and ended in Storm Lake.

Twenty-six-year-old Ellyn Wunder has been charged with No Insurance, Failure to Maintain Control, Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device, Striking Fixtures Upon a Highway and No Valid Registration.

Just after nine Sunday night, Storm Lake Police were contacted by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office of a pursuit that was heading to the city on C63.

The pursuit ended in Storm Lake when the car hit a garage at the 100 block of Emerald Drive. 

The suspect continued driving through residential yards and drove off an embankment.

The car entered the lake where it came to a stop. 

Twenty-nine-year-old Kyle Sitzman of Hinton, Iowa was a passenger in the car and was apprehended by a deputy at the scene. 

Wunder was pulled out of the water with a private boat.

Wunder and Sitzman were transported to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center by ambulance for medical evaluation before Wunder was taken into custody.

Sitzman had a felony warrant from the Department of Correction for failure to return to a RTF in Sioux City. Sitzman is currently being held in the Cherokee County Jail. 

