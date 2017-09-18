Storm Lake police shoot and kill a dog they said was aggressive and charged an officer

Storm Lake Police say they shot and killed a dog that was being aggressive and charged at an officer Friday afternoon.

Police were dispatched that afternoon to the 400 block of Geneseo Street after a report of two German Shepard's running at large.

Officers tracked the dogs and tried to catch them for an hour and a half while multiple calls came in.

Near downtown police observed the dogs become aggressive and charge two people.

Police say they cornered the dogs and they continued to be aggressive.

When one of the dogs charged an officer, police say the dog was shot and killed.

At that time the second dog fled.

Forty-five-year-old Christy Jepsen, the owner of the dogs has been charged with Dog at Large.

She was cited and released pending a court date.