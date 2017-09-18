Gloomy start to the workweek

After a cool and rather overcast Sunday, conditions will be quite similar to start off the workweek. A warm front is continuing to lift through the region and with that, scattered thundershowers will be with us through the morning hours into the early afternoon. Some heavier downpours are possible to make sure you stay aware. Temperatures will staying in the 70s with some of us not even making it out of the 60s. We'll feel the effect of the warm front tomorrow though with highs surging back into the upper 70s and 80s. The trailing cold front moves in Tuesday night and with that a few thunderstorms are possible with the best chances in South Dakota.

Some of these could turn severe with the primary concern being damaging winds but some spotty hail and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Highs still remain above average for our Wednesday with upper 70s to lower 80s expected. Another front moves in Thursday with temperatures rising back toward 90° under ample amounts of sun. Highs top out near 90° for our Friday as well with a few more clouds moving in as the cold front gets closer. This will give us thunderstorm chances Friday night with better chances arriving by the weekend. The chance for storms lasts all the way through the weekend with temps cooling back down into the 70s Sunday. The cooling trend continues with highs dipping into the 60s to start off next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer