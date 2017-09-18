State Senator resigns from legislature to take economic developm - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

State Senator resigns from legislature to take economic development job

Posted:
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KTIV) -

Northwest Iowa Republican State Senator Bill Anderson says he plans to resign from the legislature for a new venture.

Anderson says he will take over as executive director of the Cherokee Area Economic Development Corporation. 

He says he's working with the governor's office on the timing of his resignation, which will prompt a special session. 

Anderson says the plan is to have the seat filled before the GOP-controlled Legislature returns in January.

He was first elected in 2010. 

