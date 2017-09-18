Authorities arrest suspect in fatal central Iowa shooting

Iowa authorities have arrested a suspect for a shooting that killed a Fort Dodge man.



The Fort Dodge Police announced Monday that 27-year-old Levi Gibbs III of Fort Dodge was being held at the Polk County Jail, where he was awaiting extradition back to Webster County.



Authorities have charged Gibbs with first-degree murder for the shooting death of 32-year-old Shane Wessels of Fort Dodge. The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. on Sept. 3 in Fort Dodge. Authorities say Wessels was shot after an altercation. He pronounced dead at a local hospital.



Online court records did show an attorney listed for Gibbs.