September is National Preparedness Month - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

September is National Preparedness Month

Posted:
(NBC News) -

September is living up to its billing as National Preparedness Month, and the slogan "Disasters Don't Plan Ahead, You Can."

"This is where the value of having that emergency savings account really comes into play," says Bankrate.com's Greg McBride.

McBride says those emergency savings should always include some cash because credit and debit cards aren't going to work when the power's out.   

While planning for financial upheaval during a disaster you should also be prepared to go without a paycheck in case your workplace gets damaged.

The biggest wake-up call these hurricanes are sending, though, has to do with flood insurance and the lack of it.

"A lot of people are not covered by flood insurance. Either they don't realize that it's not covered through their homeowners' policy or they've balked at paying that additional premium that comes due every year," McBride says.
 
Read more: http://bit.ly/2vTGUEo

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.