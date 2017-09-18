Hurricane Maria churns towards Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says that Hurricane Maria has strengthened to a Category 3 storm as it headed toward the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says that Hurricane Maria has strengthened to a Category 3 storm as it headed toward the Caribbean.

Authorities have issued a hurricane watch for Puerto Rico as Hurricane Maria churns toward the Eastern Caribbean amid forecasts it could become a major hurricane by early Tuesday.

A hurricane watch was issued for Puerto Rico early Monday as Maria left residents of Irma-battered Caribbean islands racing to prepare for yet another potentially powerful storm.

Maria was about 85 miles east of Martinique at 8 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and could develop into a major hurricane by Monday night or early Tuesday, it added.

Read More: http://nbcnews.to/2fv0ywu