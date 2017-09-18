Hurricane Maria churns towards Caribbean - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Hurricane Maria churns towards Caribbean

Posted:
Authorities have issued a hurricane watch for Puerto Rico as Hurricane Maria churns toward the Eastern Caribbean amid forecasts it could become a major hurricane by early Tuesday. Authorities have issued a hurricane watch for Puerto Rico as Hurricane Maria churns toward the Eastern Caribbean amid forecasts it could become a major hurricane by early Tuesday.
(NBC News) -

A hurricane watch was issued for Puerto Rico early Monday as Maria left residents of Irma-battered Caribbean islands racing to prepare for yet another potentially powerful storm.

Maria was about 85 miles east of Martinique at 8 a.m. ET, according to the National Hurricane Center. 

It had maximum sustained winds of 110 mph and could develop into a major hurricane by Monday night or early Tuesday, it added.

Read More: http://nbcnews.to/2fv0ywu

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.