Nebraska woman has beaten the odds 30 years after a heart transplant

A woman from Papillion has beaten the odds after a heart transplant.

Cindy Schabow just celebrated her 30th year of survival - that makes her one of the longest-living transplant patients in Nebraska.

"I hadn't really realized how bad my heart was," said Schabow.

Thirty years ago, a virus weakened Cindy Schabow's heart. Her condition got so bad, her doctor said she needed a heart transplant.

"That was pretty much of a shock because, at that time, I didn't know of anyone who had a heart transplant. I didn't know anybody who knew anybody who had a heart transplant," she said.

Heart transplants were so revolutionary then, only a few hospitals nationwide did them. Cindy traveled from the metro to Houston, Texas for her surgery.

"During that time I had declined very rapidly. And they later told me I probably would have lived 24 more hours without the heart," Schabow said. "So when they came in and said 'we have you a heart' it was just the greatest news ever."

The transplant was a success. Now - 30 years later - her donor heart is still beating strong.

