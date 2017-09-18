One Washington State High School student is being remembered as - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

One Washington State High School student is being remembered as a hero for trying to stop school shooter

In the days following a school shooting at Freeman High School in Freeman, Washington Wednesday that left one person dead and three people injured, we are learning more about the student who was killed. 

Anna Strahan, the cousin of Sam Strahan, who was shot after he confronted the accused shooter, released a statement on behalf of the Strahan family. 

In the statement, Anna writes that Sam was a beloved member of the family and the community, and says the cause of his death is "bigger than a mental health or bullying issue," and that warning signs about potential shooters need to be taken seriously.

