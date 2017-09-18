Researchers complete NASA-backed study that simulated life on Ma - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Researchers complete NASA-backed study that simulated life on Mars

Posted:
(NBC News)

After eight months living on a remote Hawaiian volcano, six NASA-backed researchers left their Mars-like habitat Sunday. 

The crew of four men and two women were quarantined below the summit of Manua Loa, the world's largest active volcano, in January.

They were housed in a small 1,200 square-foot dome.

Their  mission: to understand the psychological effects that a long-term manned mission to space would have on astronauts.

They wore specially-designed sensors that gauged their moods and proximity to other people.

The sensors monitored their voice levels and could even sense if crew members were trying to avoid one another. 

They also played games designed to measure their compatibility and stress levels. 

The project is the fifth in a series of six NASA-funded studies at the University of Hawaii facility called the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation. 

NASA has dedicated about $2.5 million to studies at the facility.

