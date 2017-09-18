Three people dead after bus collision in New York - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Three people dead after bus collision in New York

At least three people are dead after these two buses collided in New York.

Firefighters say 16-other people were injured Monday morning and some victims are in critical condition.

The fire department posted the picture of the crash scene on twitter.

It shows a damaged city bus next to a private tour bus that plowed into a storefront.

Firefighters say a small fire broke out in the building after the crash, but they put the flames out.

