New Iowa AP football rankings released

The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. West Des Moines Dowling (12) 4-0 129 1

2. Iowa City West (1) 4-0 114 2

3. West Des Moines Valley 3-1 106 4

4. Bettendorf 3-1 69 6

5. Council Bluffs Lewis Central 4-0 63 7

6. Cedar Falls 3-1 60 10

(tie) Cedar Rapids Prairie 4-0 60 8

8. Johnston 3-1 55 3

9. Waukee 2-2 32 5

10. Pleasant Valley 3-1 8 NR



Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6. Southeast Polk 5. Waterloo West 3. Newton 3. Fort Dodge 2.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Solon (8) 4-0 119 1

2. Dallas Center-Grimes (1) 4-0 114 2

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3) 4-0 89 3

4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1) 4-0 86 5

(tie) Pella 3-1 86 4

6. Webster City 4-0 59 6

7. Sioux City Heelan 3-1 41 7

8. Decorah 4-0 26 NR

9. Waverly-Shell Rock 4-0 25 NR

10. Boone 4-0 15 NR



Others receiving votes: 11, Manchester West Delaware 14. 12, Harlan 10. 13, Glenwood 9. 14, Storm Lake 5. 15, Oskaloosa 4. 16, Davenport Assumption 2. 17, Carlisle 1. 17, Dubuque Wahlert 1.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Williamsburg (11) 4-0 127 1

2. Boyden-Hull-RV (1) 3-1 108 3

3. Sioux Center (1) 4-0 90 4

4. Cascade 4-0 89 7

5. Mount Vernon 3-1 84 5

6. Clear Lake 3-1 49 8

7. Waukon 3-1 46 2

8. Monroe PCM 3-1 37 9

9. South Central Calhoun 3-1 28 10

10. Aplington-Parkersburg 4-1 16 NR



Others receiving votes: 11, Carroll Kuemper 14. 12, Union, La Porte City 10. 12, State Center West Marshall 10. 14, Donnellson Central Lee 4. 15, New Hampton 2. 16, West Liberty 1.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Inwood West Lyon (10) 4-0 124 1

2. Van Meter (2) 4-0 113 2

3. Pella Christian (1) 4-0 108 3

4. Iowa City Regina 2-2 78 4

5. Hull Western Christian 3-1 64 5

6. Pleasantville 4-0 57 6

7. A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 4-0 51 7

8. Bellevue 4-0 38 9

9. West Branch 4-0 31 8

10. Denver 3-1 20 10



Others receiving votes:11, Wilton 13. 12, Belmond-Klemme 7. 13, Hinton 6. 14, IKM/Manning 5.

Class A

Record Pts Prv

1. Council Bluffs St. Albert (11) 4-0 126 1

2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (2) 4-0 111 2

3. Hawarden West Sioux 4-0 101 3

4. Fairbank Wapsie Valley 4-0 66 5

(tie) Algona Garrigan 4-0 66 4

6. Lisbon 4-0 50 6

7. Packwood Pekin 5-0 48 7

8. Hudson 4-0 38 9

9. St. Ansgar 4-0 34 8

10. Lynnville-Sully 4-0 22 10



Others receiving votes: 11, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 17. 12, Southwest Valley 16. 13, Akron-Westfield 11. 14, Winthrop East Buchanan 5. 15, New London 4.

Class 8-Man

Record Pts Prv

1. Gilbertville-Don Bosco (8) 4-0 123 1

2. Remsen Saint Mary's (2) 4-0 112 2

3. Audubon (2) 4-0 104 3

4. Newell-Fonda (1) 4-0 93 4

5. Lone Tree 5-0 66 5

6. Harris-Lake Park 3-1 57 7

7. Tripoli 4-0 51 9

8. Graettinger-Terril Ruthven-Ayrshire 2-1 23 10

9. Riceville 3-1 16 NR

(tie) Sidney 4-0 16 NR



Others receiving votes: 11, Wyoming Midland 15. 12, Westside Ar-We-Va 10. 13, Stanton 7. 14, Fremont Mills, Tabor 6. 15, Baxter 5. 15, Moravia 5. 17, Colo-NESCO 3. 18, Afton East Union 2. 19, Kingsley-Pierson 1.