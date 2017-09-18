New Iowa AP football rankings released - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

New Iowa AP football rankings released

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
West Sioux is ranked No. 3 in Class 1A this week. West Sioux is ranked No. 3 in Class 1A this week.

 The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2017 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week at right:

Class 4A
                                                    Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  West  Des  Moines  Dowling  (12)        4-0          129    1     
  2.  Iowa  City  West  (1)                            4-0          114    2     
  3.  West  Des  Moines  Valley                    3-1          106    4     
  4.  Bettendorf                                            3-1          69      6     
  5.  Council  Bluffs  Lewis  Central        4-0          63      7     
  6.  Cedar  Falls                                          3-1          60      10   
  (tie)  Cedar  Rapids  Prairie                  4-0          60      8     
  8.  Johnston                                                3-1          55      3     
  9.  Waukee                                                    2-2          32      5     
10.  Pleasant  Valley                                  3-1          8        NR   
                                                                     
   Others receiving votes: Cedar Rapids Kennedy 6. Southeast Polk 5. Waterloo West 3. Newton 3. Fort Dodge 2.
Class 3A
                                                   Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Solon  (8)                                            4-0          119    1     
  2.  Dallas  Center-Grimes  (1)              4-0          114    2     
  3.  Cedar  Rapids  Xavier  (3)                4-0          89      3     
  4.  Sergeant  Bluff-Luton  (1)              4-0          86      5     
  (tie)  Pella                                              3-1          86      4     
  6.  Webster  City                                      4-0          59      6     
  7.  Sioux  City  Heelan                            3-1          41      7     
  8.  Decorah                                                4-0          26      NR   
  9.  Waverly-Shell  Rock                          4-0          25      NR   
10.  Boone                                                    4-0          15      NR   
                                                                   
   Others receiving votes: 11, Manchester West Delaware 14. 12, Harlan 10. 13, Glenwood 9. 14, Storm Lake 5. 15, Oskaloosa 4. 16, Davenport Assumption 2. 17, Carlisle 1. 17, Dubuque Wahlert 1.
Class 2A
                                      Record    Pts    Prv 
  1.  Williamsburg  (11)                4-0          127    1     
  2.  Boyden-Hull-RV  (1)              3-1          108    3     
  3.  Sioux  Center  (1)                  4-0          90      4     
  4.  Cascade                                    4-0          89      7     
  5.  Mount  Vernon                          3-1          84      5     
  6.  Clear  Lake                              3-1          49      8     
  7.  Waukon                                      3-1          46      2     
  8.  Monroe  PCM                              3-1          37      9     
  9.  South  Central  Calhoun        3-1          28      10   
10.  Aplington-Parkersburg        4-1          16      NR   
                                                       
   Others receiving votes: 11, Carroll Kuemper 14. 12, Union, La Porte City 10. 12, State Center West Marshall 10. 14, Donnellson Central Lee 4. 15, New Hampton 2. 16, West Liberty 1.
Class 1A
                                        Record    Pts      Prv 
  1.  Inwood  West  Lyon  (10)          4-0          124      1     
  2.  Van  Meter  (2)                          4-0          113      2     
  3.  Pella  Christian  (1)              4-0          108      3     
  4.  Iowa  City  Regina                    2-2          78        4     
  5.  Hull  Western  Christian        3-1          64        5     
  6.  Pleasantville                          4-0          57        6     
  7.  A-H-S-T-W,  Avoca                    4-0          51        7     
  8.  Bellevue                                    4-0          38        9     
  9.  West  Branch                              4-0          31        8     
10.  Denver                                        3-1          20        10   
                                                         
   Others receiving votes:11, Wilton 13. 12, Belmond-Klemme 7. 13, Hinton 6. 14, IKM/Manning 5.
Class A
                                                      Record    Pts      Prv 
  1.  Council  Bluffs  St.  Albert  (11)              4-0          126      1     
  2.  Gladbrook-Reinbeck  (2)                              4-0          111      2     
  3.  Hawarden  West  Sioux                                    4-0          101      3     
  4.  Fairbank  Wapsie  Valley                              4-0          66        5     
  (tie)  Algona  Garrigan                                      4-0          66        4     
  6.  Lisbon                                                              4-0          50        6     
  7.  Packwood  Pekin                                              5-0          48        7     
  8.  Hudson                                                              4-0          38        9     
  9.  St.  Ansgar                                                      4-0          34        8     
10.  Lynnville-Sully                                            4-0          22        10   
                                                                               
   Others receiving votes: 11, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 17. 12, Southwest Valley 16. 13, Akron-Westfield 11. 14, Winthrop East Buchanan 5. 15, New London 4.
Class 8-Man
                                                             Record    Pts      Prv 
  1.  Gilbertville-Don  Bosco  (8)                        4-0          123      1     
  2.  Remsen  Saint  Mary's  (2)                              4-0          112      2     
  3.  Audubon  (2)                                                      4-0          104      3     
  4.  Newell-Fonda  (1)                                            4-0          93        4     
  5.  Lone  Tree                                                          5-0          66        5     
  6.  Harris-Lake  Park                                            3-1          57        7     
  7.  Tripoli                                                              4-0          51        9     
  8.  Graettinger-Terril  Ruthven-Ayrshire      2-1          23        10   
  9.  Riceville                                                          3-1          16        NR   
(tie)  Sidney                                                            4-0          16        NR  
 
   Others receiving votes: 11, Wyoming Midland 15. 12, Westside Ar-We-Va 10. 13, Stanton 7. 14, Fremont Mills, Tabor 6. 15, Baxter 5. 15, Moravia 5. 17, Colo-NESCO 3. 18, Afton East Union 2. 19, Kingsley-Pierson 1.

