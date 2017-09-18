Diaper drive for Irma victims the latest kind act for group

Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Irma and affected residents were given some help Monday in Sioux City.



A diaper drive was held by the Sioux Honey Association Co-Op.



It was the latest event in their 'Share a Little Sweetness' tour of the country.



Over the last ten weeks they have performed acts of kindness at 31 stops.



These include donating bears at a children's hospital and giving refreshments to those fighting wildfires.



"No act of kindness is ever wasted so it feels great. Even if it's small it's been great to contribute to all of the communities that we've traveled to." said Emily Burgess, Senior Project Coordinator.



The group was hoping to donate 2000 diapers to those affected by Irma.



A similar diaper drive held in Washington provided over 1600 diapers to Harvey victims.