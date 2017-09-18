After the rain, fog becomes possible tonight - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

After the rain, fog becomes possible tonight

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
Our workweek started with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the region with under .20" in Sioux City but over one inch in some areas of Siouxland.

With moisture lingering in the air tonight there will be areas of fog that form.  

The fog could continue into Tuesday morning before we see slowly clearing skies and warmer conditions by the afternoon as we get into the low 80s.  

A system moves through the Midwest Tuesday night and it's going to give Siouxland just a slight chance of thunderstorms.  

But if those storms are able to form, there's a chance of a couple of them being strong or severe.  

We'll cool it off just a bit on Wednesday as highs stay in the upper 70s and it will be much less humid.  

Then it's going to get pretty warm as the humidity returns for Thursday and Friday with highs getting into the mid to upper 80s.  

Some good chances of rain and thunderstorms then look to move in for the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

