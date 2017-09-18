Freshmen tailbacks save day for Iowa

Adversity hit the Hawkeyes yet again in Saturday's win over North Texas. But a pair of unknowns rose to the challenge, and helped Iowa climb to a 3-0 start.

Running backs Akrum Wadley and James Butler both left the game against North Texas with injuries.



That left a pair of tailbacks, Toren Young, and Ivory Kelly-Martin, to handle the carries. The freshmen combined for 152 yards and two touchdowns, almost all of it in the second half, and the Hawkeyes finished off a 31-14 win.

"Both those guys have practiced well, they really conduct themselves well," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "Toren's a tough, hard-nosed runner. That's his deal. Ivory's really impressed us with his focus, his ability to focus."

"We're always talking about being ready, next man in," said Young. "It will be the same thing in practice next week, just working hard with the reps I get."

Iowa faces their biggest test of the season on Saturday, opening Big Ten play against No. 4 Penn State.