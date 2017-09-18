BVU's Miller, Morningside's McDonald earn weekly honors

Buena Vista's Cole Miller is the Iowa Conference Offensive Player of the Week.



The junior from Dumont, Iowa threw for 358 yards and three touchdowns, and added a rushing score against Central on Saturday.



Miller also threw the touchdown in overtime that led to BVU's winning two-point conversion in the Beavers' 39-38 OT victory.



Buena Vista is 2d-0 for the first time since 2003.

Morningside's Caden McDonald is the GPAC Defensive Player of the Week.



McDonald had 11 tackles, six of them solo in the Mustangs' 62-23 win over Dordt on Saturday.



The senior from Logan, Iowa also had three tackles for loss, and a half a quarterback sack in the victory.



This is McDonald's second defensive player of the week honor of the season.