BVU's Miller, Morningside's McDonald earn weekly honors

Buena Vista's Cole Miller is the Iowa Conference Offensive Player of the Week.
STORM LAKE/SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -
The junior from Dumont, Iowa threw for 358 yards and three touchdowns, and added a rushing score against Central on Saturday.
Miller also threw the touchdown in overtime that led to BVU's winning two-point conversion in the Beavers' 39-38 OT victory.
Buena Vista is 2d-0 for the first time since 2003.
Morningside's Caden McDonald is the GPAC Defensive Player of the Week.
McDonald had 11 tackles, six of them solo in the Mustangs' 62-23 win over Dordt on Saturday.
The senior from Logan, Iowa also had three tackles for loss, and a half a quarterback sack in the victory.
This is McDonald's second defensive player of the week honor of the season.