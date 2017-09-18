STEMM volunteers speak out on taking the 3 "Miracle Kid's home to Tanzania

The three Tanzania "Miracle Kids" are back at home after life saving surgeries at Mercy Medial Center in Sioux City.

Welcomed back to a hero's homecoming, the three Tanzania Miracle kids and volunteers with STEMM, say the event was greater than they could have imagined.

"Even when you are expecting it and then to step off the plane and see all of this energy and all of the people who are so thrilled to welcome these kids back, that is such a blessing," said Jon Gerdts, STEMM Executive Director.

Just three months ago, Wilson, Sadhia and Doreen were the lone survivors of a deadly bus crash in Tanzania, that claimed the lives of 32 of their classmates and 3 adults. The trio was brought to Sioux City for life saving operations.

"They were on the verge of death and they walked off to hero's celebration in a country that has been transformed by this story, the entire country watched this story every minute, day by day," said Dr. Steve Meyer, STEMM.

The children were on their way to take a test when the bus crashed and they completed that test when they got home. Now they will continue their education as well as continue to work with the STEMM organization in Tanzania.

"These three kids are going to go to a school that is right next door so we can provide tutoring, mentoring and those kids can be an example to our orphan kids of what god can do when people answer the call and say yes," continued Myer.

Myer's adds he believes these children being alive is truly a miracle and what STEMM is all about it.

"The logistics of taking three critically injured kids, to take them 10,000 miles on two airplanes, seemed an impossible task, time and time again the right people were put in the right place," continued Myers.

And as a medical doctor, he said he did all he could do.....

Myers continues, "Then we put our hands on Doreen in the operating room and we prayed out loud that god would do a miracle and let her walk off that plane because medically, that is not suppose to happen."

But happen it did and thousand of Tanzanians were there to witness, welcome and celebrate as the tree walked off that plane,

"This is the greatest story we could ever imagine being a part of," adds Myers.

And when they finish their education in Tanzania, there is talk of Wilson, Sadhia and Doreen attending college here in Siouxland.

STEMM's charitable programs include an orphanage, as well as educational, spiritual and medical assistance.

Their annual "A Night of Hope" auction will take place on October 26, click here for more information.

