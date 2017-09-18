West High School student get to play CSI's for the day

The Geo Physics class got a hands on forensic lesson by the Iowa State Patrol.

The school parking lot was used as an escape scene, were students had to use math, science and critical thinking to come up with answers.

These Crime Scene Investigators for the day were more than happy to assist the patrolmen with their investigation.

"That part is exciting, getting them excited, outside of the classroom where they can put it into action and having the kids volunteer and not having to pull teeth to get them to do this activity, said Geometry Teacher, Jamie Bratvold.

"Not just doing it on paper and getting it over with but watching it, you get to see what happens, it's been fun," said Freshmen Tony Ngo.

Iowa State Patrolmen say the level of excitement from the students is what keeps them doing these type of programs at local schools.

"It's great to see their enthusiasm, it's great to come out here and not just put on a show with the spinouts but to let them know that there are jobs out related to law enforcement that they can relate to," said Iowa State Patrolman, Justin Sackett.

This was the first time th event was at West High, and teachers are hoping to continue this type of hands on teaching.