A look at rainfall amounts in Siouxland

By Ron Demers, Chief Meteorologist
We had some widely varying rainfall amounts across Siouxland from Sunday night into Monday.

Sioux City ended up with .18" but many locations saw more.

Estherville was the location that reported the most with 1.70".

But also coming in over an inch of rain were Denison with 1.06" and Pender with 1.00".

Our weather watcher rainfall reports are included in the attached video.

