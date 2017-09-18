City Council approves consulting agreement for downtown railroad quiet zone

The Sioux City City Council has approved a consulting agreement for a design for a railroad quiet zone downtown.

The zone includes the Jackson Street, Virginia Street, Court Street, and Iowa Street railroad crossings

The agreement was made with the SRF Consulting Group of Minneapolis and will cost about $111,000.

The first railroad quiet zone in Sioux City, which includes the Pearl Street, Pierce Street, and Nebraska Street railroad crossings, was designated in November 2010.

The crossings included in Monday's proposal are not currently included.

That has caused train horn complaints from businesses and residents.

Mayor Bob Scott says the quiet zones shouldn't be limited to one area of the city.

"I want a comprehensive quiet zone in this community," said Bob Scott, mayor of Sioux City. "It's not fair that we only look at one part of the town and the rest of the town has to live with those kind of sounds. So, let's make sure we're looking at all areas of the community."

In order to designate the crossings as a quiet zone, several safety upgrades, including gate arms, flashing lights, and medians, must be added.

Federal grant funds were recently received to complete half of the required improvements at the Jackson and Virginia Street crossings.

The design work has a February 2018 completion date.