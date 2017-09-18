City Council amends consulting agreement for additional services on Military Road & bridge project

Sioux City City Council approved an amendment to a consulting services agreement Monday for additional design services of the Military Road Reconstruction and Bridge Rehabilitation Project.

The amendment includes an additional $25,000 to the agreement.

The bridge over the Big Sioux River connects Sioux City and North Sioux City, South Dakota.

Work will also include the reconstruction of Military Road from the bridge east to Riverside Boulevard.

Work would include new street and sidewalk paving, and the replacement of the existing water mains, storm sewers and sanitary sewers.

The rehabilitation of the Military Road Bridge over the Big Sioux River is programmed for nearly $2.9-million in fiscal year 2017.

Under the agreement with the DOT, federal funds will provide up to 80 percent of eligible costs or $1-million, whichever is less.

The reconstruction of Military Road, from the bridge to Riverside Boulevard, is programmed for $2.75-million in fiscal year 2018.