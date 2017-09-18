Eichorst says Huskers need to regroup - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Eichorst says Huskers need to regroup

By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Nebraska head coach Mike Riley walks off the field after the Huskers' 21-17 loss to Northern Illinois on Saturday. Nebraska head coach Mike Riley walks off the field after the Huskers' 21-17 loss to Northern Illinois on Saturday.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) -

Standards are high when you're the Nebraska head football coach.
    
Case in point - two of the last three Husker head coaches have been fired after leading their teams to nine-win seasons.
    
Mike Riley is just 16-and-13 as the leader of the biggest brand in the Cornhusker state.

Even more pressure began to mount after Big Red's 21-17 loss to Northern Illinois on Saturday.
    
The Huskers paid $820,000 the MAC school to come play at Memorial Stadium, but N-I-U left with a check and a win.
    
Riley admits that times are tough around the program, and Nebraska athletic director Shawn Eichorst says it's time to get things under control.

"We've got to regroup, and get our kids headed in the right direction," said Eichorst. "A lot of adversity, but there's resiliency. They've shown a lot of resiliency, this group. It is what it is."

Nebraska will try to start Big Ten play on the right foot. They host Rutgers on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

