Overnight chase turns fatal after truck ends up in East Lake Oko

Overnight chase turns fatal after truck ends up in East Lake Okoboji

A police chase in Spirit Lake, Iowa turned fatal early Tuesday morning after the pickup truck being pursued crashed into East Lake Okoboji
A police chase in Spirit Lake, Iowa turned fatal early Tuesday morning.

Police say at about 12:30 a.m. officers tried to stop a pickup truck, but the driver took off. There was a short pursuit, and officers lost the truck. A few minutes later, the truck was found in East Lake Okoboji.  It had gone through a yard and hit a shed before it ended up in the water.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not yet been released pending notification of relatives. The investigation continues. 

