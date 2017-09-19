Fire on Sioux City's West side under investigation - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Fire on Sioux City's West side under investigation

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

A fire that broke out on Sioux City's West side is under investigation. 

The fire started in a home at the intersection of West Palmer Avenue and Ross Street.

Sioux City Fire Rescue got the call for the engulfed home at 4:15 Tuesday morning. 

The home has been vacant for two weeks and no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Fire crews got the fire flames under control within five minutes.

Officials say a hole that stretched across the first floor of the home made it too dangerous for crews to enter the home. 

Officials are still investigating the case of the fire. 

