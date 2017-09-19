Hurricane Maria headed for Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

Monday, September 18 2017 10:12 PM EDT2017-09-19 02:12:42 GMT
The National Hurricane Center in Miami says that Hurricane Maria has strengthened to a Category 3 storm as it headed toward the Caribbean.More >>
The National Hurricane Center in Miami says that Hurricane Maria has strengthened to a Category 3 storm as it headed toward the Caribbean.More >>
(NBC News) -
Hurricane Maria intensified into a dangerous category five storm and pounded the small island of Dominica as it surged into the eastern Caribbean Monday night, and forecasters warned it might become even stronger.
The storm was following a path that could take it Tuesday near many of the islands recently devastated by Hurricane Irma and then head toward a possible direct strike on Puerto Rico Wednesday.