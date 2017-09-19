Hurricane Maria headed for Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says that Hurricane Maria has strengthened to a Category 3 storm as it headed toward the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami says that Hurricane Maria has strengthened to a Category 3 storm as it headed toward the Caribbean.

Hurricane Maria intensified into a dangerous category five storm and pounded the small island of Dominica as it surged into the eastern Caribbean Monday night, and forecasters warned it might become even stronger.

The storm was following a path that could take it Tuesday near many of the islands recently devastated by Hurricane Irma and then head toward a possible direct strike on Puerto Rico Wednesday.

The US National Hurricane Center said Maria had maximum sustained winds of 160 miles per hour late Monday.

The eye was atop Dominica and about 270 miles southeast of Saint Croix in the US Virgin Islands.

It's heading west-northwest at nine miles per hour.

Earlier in the day, the Center had warned: "Maria is developing the dreaded pinhole eye."

According to a hurricane researcher, that's a sign of an extremely strong hurricane likely to get even mightier.

Maria's eye shrank to a narrow ten miles across.