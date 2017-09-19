Worker dies in lawn mower rollover at Sheldon Country Club - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Worker dies in lawn mower rollover at Sheldon Country Club

SHELDON, Iowa (KTIV) -

A tragic accident has claimed the life of a worker at the Sheldon, Iowa Country Club.

The O'Brien County Sheriff's Office says 66-year-old Dean Seivert of Sheldon died after being pinned under a riding lawn mower that rolled onto its side into the Floyd River.

A country club worker came upon the accident scene shortly before 9:30 Monday morning. 

That worker tried to hold Seivert's head out of the water.

When first responders arrived, they freed Seivert from the river, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful.

He was pronounced dead at the Sheldon Hospital.

