Man accused of killing his wife appears in court

The man accused of shooting and killing his wife in the parking lot of the Dakota County Law Enforcement Center made an appearance in court Tuesday.

41- year-old Bei Sheng Chen asked a Dakota County judge for his bond be lowered to $500,000.

The judge declined to lower the bond and it will stay at $1.25 million.

Chen also waived his right to a preliminary hearing in county court.

The case will now be moved over to District Court.

Chen is scheduled to appear next on November 3rd in the Dakota County District Court.

Chen is accused of killing his 33-year old wife Mei Huang on September 6th.