Potential for stronger storms arrives Tuesday Night

After a rather gloomy Monday, conditions will be a little more pleasant today but also a lot warmer. With a fair amount of moisture still in the air, patchy fog will be with us to start the day but as the winds increase and temps start to warm, that fog will lift and leave behind decreasing clouds. Highs will be climbing back above average into the lower 80s with SE winds sustained around 15-25 mph. A trailing cold front will swing in tonight and with that we could see slight chance of some thunderstorms but the best chance looks to be across Northern Siouxland. An isolated strong to severe storm or two is possible with gusty winds and hail being the primary concern, although a tornado isn't out of the question.

As a result we cool down back into the 70s for our Wednesday but it's short lived as more heat builds in Thursday and Friday. Another warm front will move in giving us highs toward 90° to closeout the workweek. We'll then see our storm chances heighten as we step into the weekend with our first chance arriving Friday night as the next cold front approaches. Storm chances then stay with us through Monday as the front begins to stall across the region. Much cooler air then moves in on the back side with highs falling back below average with lows falling into the 40s and highs in the 60s.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer