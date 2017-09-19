Merriam-Webster adds 250-plus new words to its dictionary

Merriam-Webster is adding more than 250 new words to its dictionary.

A few are political, including 'alt-right' and 'dog whistle', which is a politically coded expression, intended to be understood only by a particular group of people.

But some of the words are fun, like: 'froyo,' which of course is frozen yogurt, 'pre-game,' which is not just for football games anymore, it's when you drink alcohol before an event, like a party and the basketball team, 'bunny', an easy shot taken close to the basket.

