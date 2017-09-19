Iowa's Governor announces initiative to try to stop sex trafficking in hotels and motels

Iowa's governor announced a new initiative to try to stop sex trafficking in hotels and motels.

Iowa's Network Against Human Trafficking and Slavery Organization estimates more than half of sex trafficking occurs in hotels and motels.

And much of that is arranged through the internet.

Volunteers are getting trained to talk to hotel and motel employees about how to look for human trafficking operations.



Gov. Kim Reynolds, (R) Iowa said, "So often you always say, not in my backyard. In Osceola, my hometown, they broke up a trafficking ring down in Osceola. So it's happening across the state and it is going to take all of us working together to make sure that we combat what's going on."

This new effort's already trained volunteers in Des Moines last week and plans to train more volunteers next week in Cedar Rapids.



Statewide Iowa Crisis Line for information about direct services for survivors: 800-770-1650 or text "iowahelp" to 20121