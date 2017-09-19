Quake kills at least 2 people in Mexico State

Mexico State Gov. Alfredo del Mazo tells the Televisa news network that the magnitude 7.1 earthquake has killed at least two people in his state, which borders Mexico City.



Del Mazo said a quarry worker was killed when the quake unleashed a rock slide, and another died when hit by a falling lamppost.



The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.

Previous story:

Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera says there are reports of people trapped in collapsed buildings in Mexico City, though the number is not clear.



He told the Televisa network that there appear to be 20 or more buildings that collapsed or suffered serious damage.



Mancera said he did not yet have any report of fatalities from the magnitude 7.1 quake which was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.

Previous story:

Mexican television stations are broadcasting images of collapsed buildings in heavily populated parts of the city following Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake. Televisa broadcast images of a plume of smoke rising from one large structure.



One of the collapsed buildings is a large parking garage alongside a hospital.



There are no immediate reports on casualties.

Photo shows people searching for survivors in debris of a damaged building in Mexico City. pic.twitter.com/GDMFXosx4o — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) September 19, 2017

Previous story:

On Mexico City's main boulevard, thousands of people streamed out of buildings into the streets in a panic, filling the plaza around the Independence Monument with a mass of people.



Traffic came to a standstill, as masses of workers blocked streets. Clouds of dust rose from fallen pieces of facades.



Office workers hugged each other to calm themselves.



In the city's Roma neighborhood, which was struck hard by the 85 quake, small piles of stucco and brick fallen from building facades littered the streets.



Two men calmed a woman, blood trickling form a small wound on her knee, seated on a stool in the street, telling her to breathe deeply.



At a nearby market, a worker in a hard hat walked around the outside of the building, warning people not to smoke as a smell of cooking gas filled the air.



Market stall vendor Edith Lopez, 25, had been in a taxi a few blocks away when the quake struck. She said she saw glass bursting out of the windows of some buildings.



USGS: M 7.1 - ENE of Raboso, Mexico

Photo from a volunteer medical service shows a partially-collapsed building in Mexico City after earthquake. pic.twitter.com/txVqnNkc2s — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) September 19, 2017

Previous story:

The U.S. Geological Survey says it calculates the earthquake that struck central Mexico as magnitude 7.1.



It says the epicenter was near the town of Raboso, about 76 miles southeast of Mexico City.



Mexico's seismological agency calculated its preliminary magnitude at 6.8 and said its center was east of the city in the state of Puebla.



Earlier in the day buildings across the city held preparation drills on the anniversary of the 1985 quake.