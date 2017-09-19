AMBER Alert issued for three girls from Royal, Iowa

The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER ALERT for three children that officials said were abducted on Tuesday at 7:30 am from Royal, Iowa.



Officials said 25-year-old Danica Noel Arzaga took the three girls from 4035 180th Avenue in a 2003 maroon 4 Door Cadillac CTS. The vehicle has an Iowa license plate number of 561XEY.



The children are three white girls. Eight-year-old Lillian Johnson-Enos who is wearing khaki cargo shorts and multi-colored tennis shoes, eight-year-old Adia Johnson-Enos who is wearing a pink short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and multi-colored tennis shoes, and four-year-old Olivias Sophia Arzaga who was wearing a pink pajama sleeper and slippers.

The vehicle was possibly traveling in northwest Iowa or Minnesota.



To report information concerning the abduction of these children, call 911.



At this time, the Clay County Sheriff's Office hasn't released photos of the children or the abductor.