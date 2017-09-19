UPDATE: Abducted children found "safe and sound" in Sanborn, IA; AMBER Alert canceled

UPDATE: Abducted children found "safe and sound" in Sanborn, IA; - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

There's a happy ending to a daylong search for three northwest Iowa girls, who were abducted from their home, Tuesday morning.

The three girls, 4-year-old Olivia Sophia Arzaga, and 8-year-old twins Adia Johnson-Enos, and Lillian Johnson-Enos were found "safe and sound", Tuesday night, in Sanborn, Iowa. Authorities say they showed up at an address in Sanborn after being abandoned.

Sanborn is about 26 miles from the home, in Royal, Iowa, their mother, Danica Arzaga allegedly abducted them from at about 7:30am, Tuesday morning.

Authorities say Danica Arzaga is still at large. Investigators believe she's still driving a 2003 maroon colored Cadillac CTS with Iowa license plate 561XEY.

If you have any information on the suspect vehicle, or Danica Arzaga's whereabouts, contact local law enforcement.

The girls were taken in by the Department of Human Services, and taken to an undisclosed location.

Previous story:

The Iowa Department of Public Safety issued an AMBER ALERT for three children that officials said were abducted on Tuesday at 7:30 am from Royal, Iowa.

Officials said 25-year-old Danica Noel Arzaga took the three girls from 4035 180th Avenue in a 2003 maroon 4 Door Cadillac CTS. The vehicle has an Iowa license plate number of 561XEY and is reportedly driving on a spare tire on one side. 

Clay County Sheriff's Office released that Arzaga is the mother of the three children. They said she took the children from the care and custody of a relative. 

The children are three white girls. Eight-year-old Lillian Johnson-Enos who was wearing khaki cargo shorts and multi-colored tennis shoes, eight-year-old Adia Johnson-Enos who was wearing a pink short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and multi-colored tennis shoes, and four-year-old Olivia Sophia Arzaga who was wearing a pink pajama sleeper and slippers. 

The vehicle was possibly traveling in northwest Iowa or Minnesota.

To report information concerning the abduction of these children, call 911.

 

