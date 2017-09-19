Northwestern sweeps weekly GPAC volleyball honors

Northwestern’s Anna Kiel is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Attacker-of-the-Week. Kiel, a sophomore, from Maurice, Iowa, put down a team-leading 35 kills, averaging 4.3 per set, in wins over 5th-ranked Dordt and Concordia. She hit .438 for the week while also averaging 1.3 digs to go with a pair of ace serves. Kiel totaled double-figures in both matches and has recorded over 10 kills in 14 straight matches for the 14th-ranked Red Raiders.

Lacey Wacker of Northwestern College is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Setter-of-the-Week. Wacker, a freshman from Jackson, Minnesota, averaged 11.8 assists per set and directed an offense that hit .286 in wins over No.5 Dordt and Concordia. Wacker totaled 40 or more assists in each match and also had three aces to go with 1.25 digs per set.

Northwestern libero Karsyn Winterfeld is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Volleyball Defender-of-the-Week. Winterfeld, a freshman from Sioux Center, Iowa, averaged a team-high 4.1 digs per set in wins over No.5 Dordt and Concordia. She was a perfect 44-of-44 in serve receive and also served three aces. Winterfeld posted double figures for digs in both matches, recording a career-high 17 in the win over Concordia.