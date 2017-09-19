Hawkeyes ready for prime time showdown with Penn State

The Hawkeyes are off to a 3-0 start but haven't convinced the national media that they're good. Iowa received just two votes in this week's Associated Press poll. The Hawks will get a chance to prove themselves against number-4 Penn State on Saturday night.

Iowa hasn't had to leave the state yet, with home wins over Wyoming and North Texas, and a win at Iowa State. The Hawks have trailed in each of those wins but have out-scored those teams 61-31 after halftime.

This is a prime-time national TV game and Iowa has won four straight night games at Kinnick Stadium, including a 14-13 win over second-ranked Michigan last year.

"There's something about night games, I don't know if it takes you back to when you were in high school playing and all that, but yeah, I think it's a lot of fun for everybody to be involved in," said head coach Kirk Ferentz. "But it's not going to guarantee anything. We're playing at home. We'd much rather be at home than on the road at night, but we still have to go play."

"I think we just have to come out and play fast and play tough and play physical," said sophomore safety Amani Hooker. "Just play the Iowa way. Nothing's really going to change. We just go to make sure we make tackles and make plays."

Kickoff is at 6:30 on Saturday night. Penn State is favored by 11.5 points.