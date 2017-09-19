Storms possible tonight, some may be strong

After a lot morning fog and low clouds, we broke into afternoon sunshine and with a strong southeast wind saw temperatures go into the 80s.

We have an approaching cold front that's going to cool us down for tomorrow and give us a chance of a few storms tonight.

The most likely area to see severe storms tonight is north of the KTIV viewing area.

But there's going to be a small chance of some strong to severe thunderstorms moving through the area mainly after midnight tonight.

Those storm chances will move to the east by Wednesday morning leaving us with a nice day with sunshine, less humid conditions, and highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The heat and humidity return quickly on Thursday and Friday with highs going into the upper 80s to near 90 both days.

Starting Friday night, chances of thunderstorms move into the area and we'll have pretty good chances of rain throughout the weekend and even into Monday and Tuesday of next week with gradually clearing into the beginning of next week.