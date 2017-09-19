Iowa governor announces plan to crack down on sex trafficking at hotels, motels

In Iowa, half of all cases of sex trafficking happen in hotels and motels, often without anyone else knowing.

Tuesday, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg made the fight against sex trafficking, in Iowa, a priority. Training for hotel personnel to recognize the patterns has already begun in cities across the state, and Siouxland is next on the list.

The Siouxland Coalition against Human Trafficking, and Lila Mae's House, are geared up for the fight. Supporters say there are things hotel staff can look out for.

"If there is a steady parade of men going in and out of the hotel and not checking in, that is one sign and when people are cleaning the rooms they can really tell that something is going on," said Sister Shirley Fineran, Lila Mae's House for Trafficking Survivors.

Also joining in on the fight are volunteers supporting the building of Lila Mae's house, a house for the treatment of trafficking survivors.

"I think it is important for everyone to be aware of it, notice the signs and be able to report if they see something suspicious, the more people we have to help the better we can control the human trafficking issue," said Laura Malcolm, Lila Mae's House volunteer.

"Without funding, support and other resources from our local government these things don't really gain the momentum that they really need," said Michael Ellis, Lila Mae's House volunteer.

Human trafficking is the second most profitable illegal venture in the US after drug trafficking.

For more information visit www.siouxlandagainsttrafficking.org.