Students adopt, raise money for school devastated by Hurricane Harvey

Some Siouxland students have adopted a Texas school, in Hurricane Harvey's flood zone. And, they're well on their way to raising money to help them recover.

Morningside Elementary students set up a lemonade stand, and sold popcorn to raise funds. They say, one bag at a time, they want to do what they can, to assist where they can. While this was part of a student learning plan but the students got to take over and come up with a plan of action.

"Aside from being critical things, problem solvers and communicators we felt they needed to show empathy and have global awareness. The Elite Stem Primary Academy which was devastated by the hurricane, our students came up with all kinds of ideas and ways to help them and buy books, supplies and things they need to get their school up and running again," said Teacher, Diane Shanafelt.

The students have already sent school supplies and from this event, they are looking forward to sending a very big check.

"We are going to send them the money and we are hoping they could get more library books and school supplies," said 3rd Grader Keeley Roberson.

"Treat others the way you want to be treated because if it was us, they would help us," adds 3rd Grader Kaden Baldwin.

This is just one of several fundraisers Morningside Elementary will do for their newly adopted Hurricane Harvey relief efforts school.