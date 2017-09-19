Siouxland Humane Society accepts dogs from shelters in Louisiana's hurricane zone

The Siouxland Humane Society has received 18 dogs from states effected by hurricanes.

The dogs are coming from Louisiana, which is suffering through major flooding following Hurricane Harvey. That state's animal shelters are filling up fast. This comes after the Humane Society received 11 dogs, last week, from shelters in Texas. All 11 of those dogs were adopted within a week.

The Siouxland Humane Society's Executive Director says all 18 dogs are ready for new homes. "They all went up for adoption this morning we spent yesterday volunteers and staff getting them settled in and ready for adoption," said Jerry Dominicak, Siouxland Human Society.

The Humane Society hopes to places all 18 dogs in new loving forever homes within a week. There will be more shipments of dogs in the coming month.