Musketeers even preseason record with overtime win

By Brad Pautsch, Sports Director
Matt Jurusik stopped 18 of 19 shots in Sioux City's 4-3 win over Sioux Falls.
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Musketeers evened their preseason record at 1-1 with a 4-3 win over Sioux Falls in overtime on Tuesday at the Tyson Events Center.

After a scoreless first period, Micah Miller got Sioux City on the board with a goal at the 7:36 mark of the second period to tie the score at 1-1.

Miller opened the third period with his second goal before the Stampede scored twice to take a 3-2 lead. Sampo Ranta sent the game to overtime with a goal at the 13:45 mark.

Matt Fawcett got the game-winner at 4:41 into the extra session on an assist from Solag Bakich.

Matt Jurusik was the starting goalie for Sioux City and he stopped 18 of the 19 shots he faced through two periods. Gabe Vinal gave up two goals in the third period.

Sioux City will be back home Friday to play the third of four preseason games against Des Moines. The regular season starts October 7 in Fargo. The regular season hope opener is Saturday, October 14 against Sioux Falls.

