Spencer, IA-native Cathy Glasson announces bid for Iowa governor

Another Democrat says she'll run for her party's nomination for governor of Iowa.

In Cedar Rapids, Tuesday afternoon, Cathy Glasson announced her campaign for a "bold and progressive Iowa."

The Spencer, Iowa-native lives in Coralville, Iowa, and works as a nurse. Glasson also leads the Service Employees International Union Local 199, which represents thousands of nurses, health care workers and school support employees across Iowa.

She says she's fighting for Iowans, who are sick of the politics of the past, and want to build a new future for the state. "Politicians don't just roll over," said Cathy Glasson, (D) Candidate for Governor. "The corporations aren't going to get out of the way. They fight tooth and nail to keep their power. But I have to tell you, I think this year in Iowa they've met their match in you."

Immediately following the kickoff event, teams of volunteers were scheduled to hit the streets for a Day of Action to knock on doors and talk to their neighbors in Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Sioux City, Des Moines, Waterloo, Davenport, Ames and Burlington.

Glasson joins a crowded field of Democratic candidates, which includes State Senator Nate Boulton, Des Moines businessman Fred Hubbell, former chair of Iowa's Democratic Party Andy McGuire, former Des Moines School Board Member Jon Neiderbach, John Norris, who's the former chief of staff to Governor Tom Vilsack, and Ross Wilburn, former Mayor of Iowa City.