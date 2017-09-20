HEALTHBEAT 4: Art therapy allows children to express emotions when dealing with abuse

According to the National Children's Alliance, nearly 700,000 children are abused in the U.S. per year.

The number of children who are abused sexually, physically, and emotionally has grown over the last ten years. The Mercy Medical Center Child Advocacy Center, offers a place for those children to go. "For services here at the CAC, we see kids that have been exposed to some type of trauma or abuse," said Alison Baughn, Child Advocacy Center Professional Counselor.

Just like adults, kids need someone to talk to when times are tough. Therapy, at the Child Advocacy Center, allows kids to express their feelings through art. Children aren't always able to express their emotions through words like adults can, so art gives them a different voice. "Art therapy really lets kids explore their world through sensory-based experiences, said Baughn. "Often times, we use therapy to process cognitive stuff- so, things like thoughts, feelings, emotions, why you're doing what you're doing. And kids don't really have that language. So this really gives them the opportunity to work in a language that they already have."

Art therapy gives children space to create and process the things they are going through. "Kids don't always have the words for their story they want to tell," said Baughn. "If you can externalize it into a language that you know, you can really create that parallel process of understanding the words that go with the sensory-based experience that you have."

When words can't express the pain, art is there to help. "I think often times, therapy can be a scary event for kids," adds Baughn. "So art really normalizes that experience for them."

Since opening it's doors back in 1989, the Mercy Child Advocacy Center has served more than 15,000 children.

For more information, or to give to the Mercy Child Advocacy Center, you can call (712) 279-2475.