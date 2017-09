The Food Bank of Siouxland honored their top donors, agencies as well as volunteers on Tuesday.

This years Legacy Award went to two worthy partners: Tyson Foods and Interbake Foods.

The Food Bank of Siouxland Executive Director Linda Scheid, says the award recognition is of their generosity and compassion for those in need.

Other recipients from Tuesday night included Saint Thomas Episcopal Church Food Pantry.

For the month of September the food bank has posted a "30 Ways in 30 Days" calendar on their website to get the community involved in fighting hunger.

The link is below

https://siouxlandfoodbank.org/events/hunger-action-month/