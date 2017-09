A grease fire is to blame for the temporary closure of a local bakery.

South Sioux City Fire and Rescue Crews were called to Evelyn's Bakery shortly before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Once on scene Fire Chief Clint Merithew says crews found what he described as a "limited grease fire".

Crews were able to extinguish the flames quickly.

However, there was extensive smoke damage done to the kitchen area.

The bakery will be closed until the stove, hood and other effected equipment can be inspected properly.