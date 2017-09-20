Puerto Rico faces what officials say could be the strongest hurr - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Puerto Rico faces what officials say could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the U.S. territory

Posted:

    Wednesday, September 20 2017
(NBC News) -

Puerto Rico faces what officials say could be the strongest hurricane to ever hit the US territory as they warned it would decimate the power company's crumbling infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities.

Hurricane Maria barreled toward the island with 175 mile per hour winds and forecasters said it was expected to make landfall midmorning Wednesday along Puerto Rico's southeast coast as a category five storm, punishing the island with life-threatening winds for 12 to 24 hours.

The number of power outages spiked as maria approached, with the storm centered early today about 70 miles southeast of the capital San Juan, and moving northwest at ten miles per hour. 

