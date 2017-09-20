A powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico Tuesday, cracking building facades and scattering rubble on streets in the capital on the anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake.

Collapsing buildings and power outages reported after earthquake south of Mexico City

First responders in Mexico look for survivors after earthquake

Police, firefighters, and residents in Mexico dug frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings early Wednesday in Mexico City, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities climbed to 217.

Adding poignancy and a touch of the surreal, Tuesday's magnitude-7.1 quake struck on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 earthquake that killed thousands.

Just hours earlier, people around Mexico had held earthquake drills to mark the date.