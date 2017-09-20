First responders in Mexico look for survivors after earthquake - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

First responders in Mexico look for survivors after earthquake

Posted:
(NBC News) -

Police, firefighters, and residents in Mexico dug frantically through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings early Wednesday in Mexico City, looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake in decades as the number of confirmed fatalities climbed to 217.

Adding poignancy and a touch of the surreal, Tuesday's magnitude-7.1 quake struck on the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 earthquake that killed thousands.

Just hours earlier, people around Mexico had held earthquake drills to mark the date. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.