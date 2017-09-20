President Trump continues one on one meetings at the United Nations today after a moment that literally shocked the world -

His threat to destroy North Korea drew an audible gasp in the room.

World leaders shocked after this direct threat. "We'll have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea. Rocket man is on suicide mission for himself and his regime," said President Donald Trump.

In a speech praising Russia and China for backing sanctions, President Trump never mentioned election interference, and made it clear - America will cooperate but is primarily focused on itself. "I will always put America first, just like you, as the leaders of your countries will always, and should always, put your countries first," said the president.

"That was the most atrocious speech I've ever heard an American President give," said Col. Lawrence Wilkerson, U.S. Army Retired.

House Speaker Paul Ryan called it a "great message."

Military and political leaders are wondering whether the U.S. is moving closer to war. "He is NOT talking about the steps we have to take - right now - to get the world community- - to be on our side," said Senator Edward Markey, (D) Massachusetts.

"We will hopefully get this resolved through diplomatic means," said Defense Secretary General James Mattis.

President Trump, reemphasizing his intent to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal with Israel's Prime Minister clapping and nodding in support.

Critical of how the United Nations operates, President Trump said there's potential - but only if everyone pays their fair share.

Tracie Potts, NBC News.