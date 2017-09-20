Polygamous leader captured in South Dakota due in court

Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs is expected to appear in court Wednesday

A polygamous sect leader recaptured after a year on the run in a fraud case is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

Lyle Jeffs is facing federal charges in what prosecutors call a multimillion-dollar food-stamp fraud scheme as well as his escape from home confinement. Jeffs was awaiting trial in the food-stamp case when he escaped from Salt Lake City in June 2016.

He was recaptured near Yankton, South Dakota after pawning two pairs of pliers while apparently living out of his pickup truck a year later.

Jeffs was one of 11 members of the polygamous group charged in the case where prosecutors say food-stamp benefits were funneled to pay for things like a tractor and a truck.

The other defendants have agreed to plea deals or seen the charges dismissed.