The Tyson Events Center Gateway Arena announced Little Big Town featuring Kacey Musgraves and Midland will be starting their nationwide Spring 2018 with The Breakers Tour.

For a preview of The Breakers Tour, watch “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon” Wednesday night for a very special performance by Little Big Town, Kacey Musgraves, and Midland.

Tickets for The Breakers Tour go on-sale everywhere Friday, September 22 at 10 am here.